Get To Know: Johnny Toney, postal worker

Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook. The Mountain Brook City Council recognized U.S. Postal Service employee Johnny Toney for his 22 years of service with a proclamation.

Q: How did you get started as a U.S. mail carrier, and what was your first assignment?

A: Actually, I was getting ready to retire from the military out of Atlanta. I was stationed in First Army Headquarters in Atlanta and there was an officer doing the Reserves and he actually worked for the Postal Service. He sort of tipped me off to it and I wanted to continue my government service and so I applied and was fortunate enough to get hired. My first assignment was as a part-time clerk, then I transitioned to a carrier. My first station was in Tarrant City, Alabama.

Q: Were you able to build meaningful connections right away, or did that begin once you started delivering?

A: Ironically enough, the station that I worked at was the same station that covered my community growing up as a kid. One of the carriers who covered my community was still there when I was assigned to the post office 20 years later. She was still working there. She got a chance to see me grow up and depart for the military and return home and my first duty assigned was stationed with her.

Q: How did it feel to be recognized by the mayor?

A: That was awesome. It was a welcome surprise. One of the community members mentioned that the city council was planning something. You don’t think about your service being above and beyond when you actually are doing your job, most of the time you’re thinking you’re just doing your job but it was awesome that the community thought highly of me to award me that recognition so I appreciate that.

Q: What has been one of your career highlights?

A: There are several. I had formed a friendship over the years with one of the community members and I got word that she had a heart attack while doing an aerobic class and just knowing that when someone is going through something like that, their friends go through it too. That was something that really touched me and affected me as a friend and I feel like I was a part of their family too. When something goes on I feel touched by it also. Another story is one time, I was going on a departing route and one of the kids, around Halloween, he wanted to dress up as his postman — and he dressed up as me. This was at Stonehurst and he was a little kid back then.