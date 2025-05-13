Get To Know: Marie Blair, yoga extraordinaire

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marie Blair. Marie Blair, center, teaches gentle yoga classes at the O’Neal Library.

Marie Blair is a certified yoga instructor and a staple at O’Neal Library, where she has been teaching gentle yoga classes on Tuesday mornings for several years.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I love libraries, and I love teaching yoga at O’Neal Library every Tuesday morning. I’m a retired school librarian, originally from East Tennessee, and I’ve lived in Birmingham with my husband and two daughters — now grown and gone — since the mid-’80s.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: O’Neal Library builds community and stokes curiosity. Teaching yoga — practicing yoga — does the same. We learn how to breathe, move with awareness, and practice self-acceptance without taking ourselves too seriously.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: I’ve always been inclined toward service. I never would have expected to become a yoga teacher, but when my husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 20 years ago, I began to understand how chronic illness impacts movement — and I wanted to help.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: My mother was the first woman elected to city council in Chattanooga, and I’ve always considered her my sterling example of how to live well and live for others.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I am a work in progress. I’d like to think with age comes wisdom — but also a tendency to become set in your ways. I don’t want that for myself. I want to stay open to other people’s perspectives and life experiences.