Get to Know: Marquette Edwards, art director at the Grand Bohemian Hotel

Marquette Edwards has reimagined the Grand Bohemian's art gallery, introducing new local artists on display since taking over as the hotel's art director.

What inspired you to work in the art industry?

I think the thing that inspired me most to get into the art industry was the fact that my background is in interior design, and I would help customers place art in their home. That was a real inspiration for me, learning how to curate a mix and creating something that was visually pleasing.

What is your favorite part of the job?

Meeting new people and exposing them to the wonderful art that we have here in the South. The Grand Bohemian Gallery here is outstanding, and we have so many talented local and regional artists and I'm just excited for them. I'm really excited to show people just what they can do.

Who are some of your favorite artists?

That's like asking a parent who's their favorite child. It's really difficult to choose just one. I've had the pleasure of traveling the world, and I would say having the opportunity to see Michelangelo's work was awe inspiring. That one's pretty hard to top.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

The fact that I used to be a cyclist, and I had the chance to climb all of the mountains in Italy and France and actually take people on a trip to the Tour de France during the Lance Armstrong era.