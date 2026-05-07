Get to know: Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Jennifer Chewning

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Chewning. Mountain Brook Chamber Membership Coordinator Jennifer Chewning, far right, with, from left, Alisha Crossley, Lizzie Maymon and Katrina Porter. Mountain Brook Chamber Membership Coordinator Jennifer Chewning, far right, with, from left, Alisha Crossley, Lizzie Maymon and Katrina Porter.

Jennifer Chewning is a mother of four and 19-year Birmingham resident who now serves as membership coordinator for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, where she builds relationships with business owners, employees and city leaders.

Q: Can you describe your role as membership coordinator at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and what a typical day looks like?

A: My role as membership coordinator truly takes on many forms. On any given day, I may be welcoming a new business to Mountain Brook, supporting a member through an employee transition, celebrating an anniversary or helping connect members with one another. There are also moments where I get to step in and help problem-solve alongside business owners. At the heart of it, my role is to serve, support and help bridge meaningful connections within our community.

Q: What drew you to this position, and how has your career path prepared you for it?

A: At my core, I simply love people. Our Executive Director jokes that she can’t take me anywhere because I tend to know someone wherever we go — and while that may be lighthearted, it really reflects what drew me to this role. I have the opportunity to connect with business owners who have been part of Mountain Brook for decades, as well as those just starting out and bringing a dream to life.

My career path has uniquely prepared me for this role. From being a child life specialist to a mom to an assistant PE teacher, each position has been rooted in caring for and supporting others. That foundation translates directly into my work at the chamber — supporting, connecting, problem-solving and ultimately taking care of our members.

Q: How does your work support the chamber’s broader mission within the Mountain Brook community?

A: The chamber’s mission is to advocate for sustainable economic growth through proactive collaboration with our members, community stakeholders and local government. Our vision is to connect the community and businesses through strong, strategic partnerships, all grounded in our core values of leadership, service, connection, cooperation, community focus and innovation.

In my role, I have the opportunity to work closely with both current and prospective members to tailor their involvement in a way that aligns with their goals while also supporting the chamber’s mission. By doing so, I help bridge the gap between individual business needs and the broader vision for our community.

Q: What are some recent initiatives or programs you’ve helped coordinate that have had a meaningful impact?

A: As I am newer to this role, one of my primary focuses has been connecting with our members face to face. With more than 530 members, it is certainly an undertaking but one that is incredibly important to who we are.

This year, our team has intentionally focused on what matters most: our members. One initiative has been delivering a thank-you candle to symbolize the light each member brings to our chamber. It has created a meaningful opportunity to build deeper relationships and truly get to know the people behind each business. And if you are a member and haven’t seen me yet, I promise — I am on my way!

Q: How do you engage with both new and long-standing members to ensure they feel supported and connected?

A: This is one of my favorite parts of the role. I have the opportunity to work with both legacy businesses and those just getting started. In fact, just this week, I’ve connected with several new businesses coming to Mountain Brook, which is always exciting.

For newer businesses, we focus on visibility and meaningful introductions, helping connect them with the right people and opportunities to grow. For long-standing businesses, we value their experience and perspective while also helping them navigate changes in trends, technology and the evolving business landscape. Our goal is to ensure every member feels supported, seen and connected, no matter their stage of business.

Q: What are the biggest challenges local businesses are facing right now, and how is the chamber responding?

A: One of the biggest challenges we are seeing is the shift toward convenience-driven shopping habits. While we always encourage shopping in person whenever possible, we also recognize the pace of everyday life. The good news is that many of our local businesses have adapted, offering e-commerce, in-store pickup, delivery and takeout options. Our goal is to remind people that even when convenience is a priority, there are still meaningful ways to support the businesses right here in our community.

The second trend is the seasonal impact of travel, particularly during spring and summer breaks. While these seasons are important for rest and travel, they can lead to decreased foot traffic and sales for local businesses. The Chamber works to offset this through increased marketing efforts — both print and digital — to encourage visitors and residents alike to shop, dine and engage locally. We also support businesses with promotions and events designed to drive activity during these slower periods.

Q: How do you measure success in your role when it comes to membership engagement?

A: Success in my role is not defined solely by numbers. While we certainly value growth, what matters most are the relationships and connections we help create. Success looks like members building meaningful partnerships, finding value in their membership, and feeling genuinely connected to the chamber and to one another. We strive to create opportunities for members to learn, grow and even have fun together because those connections are what truly make an impact.

Q: The chamber is known for its events — what are some highlights members can look forward to this year?

A: We are excited to continue offering events that not only bring our community together but also create meaningful economic impact for our businesses. Our monthly Chamber Connect luncheon series continues to provide valuable learning opportunities, including our [recent] session, "The End Game: Building a Business That Runs Without You."

We are also looking forward to our Spring Chamber Luncheon on May 12, where we will welcome ALL IN Mountain Brook. This event will focus on mental health and wellness within our business community — an incredibly important topic. ALL IN has been a vital resource in Mountain Brook, providing education and support through workshops and programming led by local professionals.

This luncheon will feature a panel of experts and a thoughtful discussion on how we can better support our teams, families and community. It is a meaningful reminder that in Mountain Brook, it truly takes a village — and we are proud to be part of that.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like the community to know about the chamber or your work?

A: One thing I would want the community to know is that the chamber is so much more than events or networking — it is truly about people and partnerships. Everything we do is rooted in building relationships that support our businesses and strengthen our community as a whole.

Behind the scenes, there is a great deal of intentional work happening to advocate for our members, connect them to meaningful opportunities, and ensure they have the tools and support they need to grow. Whether someone is a long-standing business or just getting started, our goal is for them to feel seen, supported and part of something bigger.

For me personally, this work is incredibly meaningful because it allows me to walk alongside our members in both the exciting moments and the challenging ones. At the end of the day, if our businesses are thriving, our community is thriving — and we are proud to play a small part in that every day.