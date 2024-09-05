Get to know: Mountain Brook Chamber's Abigail Jackson

× Expand Abigail Jackson is the Events and Membership Coordinator at Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: Hello, I'm Abigail Jackson, and I'm the Events and Membership Coordinator at Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. I have a background in public relations, and I worked for a local PR agency for several years after graduating from Samford University. If I'm not working, you can find me out walking my little golden retriever, named Peaches, on a trail or hanging out with friends, so I hope to see you around.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: The best part about Mountain Brook, as you all know, is the sense of community. There's so much community in this area which just makes it like nowhere else in the state. Also, it's so quaint and it has, whether you're just catching up with friends, going shopping, there's always a space for whatever activity you wanna do, which makes Mountain Brooks so unique.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: I have a degree in public relations and advertising, and worked for several years in a PR agency. During that time, I realized that my favorite part was the events and the relationships that you build with people in the community. I really have a passion for local businesses and what we're putting into our community. So, I'm so excited to be in this role at the Mountain Brook Chamber to help with these two areas. So, this is the perfect fit and I'm so excited.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: One thing that people might be surprised to learn is I actually started as a musical theater major. So I got a scholarship to be a musical theater major. I love to sing, dance and act, and, although I don't do it anymore, I still have a passion and love to go to plays and love the fine arts.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: If I could change one thing about myself, besides putting my makeup on in the car, I would have to say it's probably learning how to delegate and ask for help. It's really easy for me to feel like I can do it all and I'll keep working and working and working and not set those personal boundaries for myself and just ask someone, it might not even be in my job responsibility. So, just relying on your team. And that's what's so great about the chamber is it's such a team unit and we're all working together.