Get to Know: Mountain Brook Police Officer Garrett Skovira

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Mountain Brook police officer Garrett Skovira attended the second annual Community Night Out event on Oct. 1, 2024 with his wife Kenzie and daughter Emmi.

Garrett Skovira joined the Mountain Brook Police Department just over two years ago.

Q: What made you want to become a cop?

A: My mother was actually a drug addict, and I just wanted to be a better example for my kids. It seemed like this was going to be the most honorable profession, where I could possibly change the lives of other people that I know what they're going through, what their life is like. Most importantly, kids were really my main thing, to meet kids that were also going through what I went through. So, to be a positive impact on them.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: Probably being what people look to as their safety, you know, like being able to truly serve people and protect people that can't protect themselves.

Q: What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I have a lot of weird, interesting hobbies and stuff. I really love jazz music. My favorite jazz artist is Bobby Caldwell.