Get to Know: Mountain Brook Police Officer Garrett Skovira

Garrett Skovira joined the Mountain Brook Police Department just over two years ago. 

Q: What made you want to become a cop?

A: My mother was actually a drug addict, and I just wanted to be a better example for my kids. It seemed like this was going to be the most honorable profession, where I could possibly change the lives of other people that I know what they're going through, what their life is like. Most importantly, kids were really my main thing, to meet kids that were also going through what I went through. So, to be a positive impact on them.

Q: What’s your favorite part of the job?

A: Probably being what people look to as their safety, you know, like being able to truly serve people and protect people that can't protect themselves. 

Q: What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

A:  I have a lot of weird, interesting hobbies and stuff. I really love jazz music. My favorite jazz artist is Bobby Caldwell.