Get to know: O'Neal Library yoga teacher Marie Blair

Marie Blair teaches yoga at the O’Neal Library on Tuesday mornings. In this interview, she shares how she started practicing yoga and how yoga positively impacts her life.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I love libraries, and I love teaching yoga at O'Neal Library every Tuesday morning.

I am a retired school librarian and originally from East Tennessee, have lived in Birmingham with my husband and two daughters, now grown and gone since the mid-80s.

Q: What’s best about living/working here?

A: O'Neal Library builds community and stokes curiosity. Teaching yoga, practicing yoga, does the same. We learn how to breathe, move with awareness and practice self-acceptance, not taking ourselves too seriously.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: I've always been inclined to service. I never would have expected to become a yoga teacher, but then when my husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's about 20 years ago, I understood how chronic illness can impact movement and I wanted to help.

Expand Photo courtesy of Marie Blair Marie Blair (third from right) with yoga class members.

Q: What’s something about you people may be surprised to learn?

A: My mother was the first woman elected to city council in Chattanooga, and I have always considered her my sterling example of how to live well and live for others.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I am a work in progress. I'd like to think with age comes wisdom, but also a tendency to be set in your ways. I do not want this for myself, but want to be open to other people's perspectives and life experiences. Yoga can help.