Get to know: Sam Holt, musical master from Mountain Brook

Sam Holt is a 15-year-old Mountain Brook native and musician specializing in country and indie folk music.

Q: Where do you attend high school and what grade are you in now?

A: I go to McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s an all-boys private school. I’m a freshman.

Q: How did you get started in music?

A: I started out doing a lot of musical theater when I was young. Then, I picked up the guitar in fourth grade, and from there, it’s been awesome!

Q: How would you describe your musical style?

A: My genre is country and indie folk — like some Noah Kahan with some Sam Barber.

Q: What do you feel when performing on stage in front of a crowd?

A: When I’m in front of a crowd, all I really feel is adrenaline and that I can’t mess up.

Q: Tell us about some of the highlights in your music career so far.

A: Some of my highlights from my music career are just getting out and playing with people and performing at bars and restaurants.

Q: What would you say to others pursuing music?

A: To anyone who’s pursuing music, I say just keep going and stick to your own thing.

Holt will be performing at this year’s annual Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands event in Vestavia Hills. Performances begin at 5 p.m. on April 19. The free event will take place in the parking lot of Rocky Ridge Plaza, 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills.