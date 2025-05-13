Get To Know: Whitney Carr, Mountain Brook photographer

Expand Photo courtesy of Whitney Carr. Whitney Carr is a photographer and Mountain Brook resident.

Q: How would you describe your photography style?

A: My photography style is light and airy, with an emphasis on connection and real, meaningful moments. I’m all about capturing the snuggles, the giggles, and the quiet looks that say so much. They’re the moments you’ll want to remember when your babies aren’t so little anymore. They’re the images that remind you every day just how sweet this season of life really is.

Q: What’s your specialty?

A: I specialize in capturing growing families—whether it’s welcoming a brand new baby, documenting a special milestone, or just freezing this sweet, ordinary season of life. I love creating a relaxed and natural space where parents can soak in the moment and kids can just be themselves.

Q: What or who influences your work?

A: Honestly, being a mom to three boys has shaped the way I see everything. Watching them grow has made me realize how important it is to capture the little moments.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: Looking back, I think I’ve always been drawn to storytelling through photography. I remember the many Kodak disposable cameras I went through during my younger years and then getting my first Canon digital camera not long afterward. During my first pregnancy, I bought my first DSLR camera because I didn’t want to forget a single detail and wanted to capture high-quality images as my little one grew.

To view Carr’s work, visit her Instagram page @whitneycarrphotography or find her portfolio at whitneycarr.com.