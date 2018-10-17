Good Morning America features Alli Summerford, local candidates among 'Women Who Run'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alli Summerford. Alli Summerford.

Today, in its ongoing series about “Women Who Run,” Good Morning America featured Alli Summerford, who is running to represent District 48 in the Alabama House of Representatives. The article can be found here.

The article features Summerford alongside Felicia Stewart, candidate for House District 46, and Jenn Gray, candidate for House District 45. The article notes that the three women are first-time candidates who “are running for office against male opponents who, in some cases, haven’t faced opposition in decades.”

District 48 includes portions of southeast Jefferson and northwest Shelby County and includes the communities of Vestavia Hills, Liberty Park, Cahaba Heights, Brook Highland and Mountain Brook.

Summerford is the founder and owner of Dandelion Marketing, which for 20 years has developed websites and internet marketing programs for small to mid-sized businesses and organizations. She has served on a number of community boards and is a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Her campaign website is alliforalabama.com, her Facebook page is “Alli for Alabama” and her Twitter and Instagram handle is @alliforalabama.

Submitted by Alli Summerford