× Expand Submitted by Ginny Hutchinson Pictured left to right: Adair DeBardeleben, Red Mtn Garden Club president; Graham Boettcher, R. Hugh Daniel director at the Birmingham Museum of Art; and Hansell Boehme, Greenery Sale co-chairman.

The Red Mountain Garden Club Greenery Sale will be held Wednesday Nov. 28 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Proceeds benefit the Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

