Hancock earns Eagle Scout rank

Hughes Hancock of Troop 320 recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout after he successfully completed an Eagle Project at Pre-School Partners.

For his project, Hughes planned, organized and lead the construction of two raised garden beds that are part of a teaching garden for pre-school children. Hughes received the Eagle award at a Court of Honor on Nov. 18 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church.

As a scout in Troop 320, Hughes earned 23 merit badges, spent 50 nights camping, cycled over 200 miles and participated in a high adventure trip to Sea Base, Florida. He served in various troop leadership positions and was elected to the Order of the Arrow.

Hughes is a junior at Mountain Brook High School where he is a member of the Key Club and a manager of the varsity basketball team. Hughes is the son of Jim and Leigh Hancock, and the grandson of two Eagle Scouts, Jimmie Hancock and Ed Hardin.

Submitted by Deirdre Knight