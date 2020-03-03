Highlands Head of School completes Harvard Graduate School program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christina Coffman. Highlands School Head of School Kavita Vasil recently earned a Certificate in Advanced Educational Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The Highlands School Board of Trustees congratulates Head of School Kavita Vasil on earning a Certificate in Advanced Educational Leadership (CAEL) from Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE). The CAEL is comprised of five 12-week online modules, each of which is led by a HGSE faculty member.

As Dr. Katie Heikkinen, program director at HGSE, said, “The CAEL is designed to help current and aspiring pre-K-12 system-level leaders develop a robust understanding of the complexities within educational systems, while honing the leadership skills needed to create transformational change. CAEL, based upon the groundbreaking Doctor of Education Leadership Program at HGSE, provides education leaders with the skills and approaches to improve their own leadership and ensure that all children have the opportunity and support necessary to fulfill their potential as students and citizens.”

As a veteran educator, Vasil is a self-proclaimed lifelong learner, so it was only natural for her to return to the classroom (albeit virtual) and pursue a CAEL. “I was honored to be accepted into Harvard’s CAEL program,” Vasil said, adding “schools are a living, breathing organism which means they are constantly changing and evolving – and my role requires leading that change at a systems and relational level.”

The CAEL program not only focused on the latest research-based educational trends and best practices but allowed Vasil the opportunity to further develop her skills as a leader.

“What I appreciated most about this specific leadership program was that over half of the classes were comprised of fellow educational leaders from around the world,” she said. “To be able to discuss at length educational challenges we all face from a global perspective was a transformative experience.”

As the leader of an independent school with over 350 students and nearly 60 faculty members, Vasil’s focus is always forward.

“If we are asking our students to be critical and thoughtful learners, to have a global understanding and perspective, to take risks and not be afraid to fail, we must be willing to do the same as educators and educational leaders,” she said. “Over the last year and a half, this program allowed me to further hone my leadership skills as they relate to the ever-evolving educational world and how I can better enable change within my community. It helped me to identify issues my team and I may face in the coming years and how – as a leader – I can further develop those around me.”

Maria Katz, president of the Highlands School Board of Trustees, commends Vasil for her achievements.

“All of us at Highlands School are inspired by Kavita’s vision for 21st century education, leadership, love of learning and the dedication and thoughtfulness she brings to her position as head of school,” Katz said. “We look forward to a bright and exciting future for Highlands School with Kavita at the helm!”

Submitted by Christina Coffman.