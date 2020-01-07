Holiday Assembly celebrates 77th Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dee Moore. High school juniors were presented at the 77th annual Holiday Assembly, held Dec. 20 at the Country Club of Birmingham.

The 77th annual Holiday Assembly was held Dec. 20 at the Country Club of Birmingham. The season began with a festive mother-daughter tea in September at Mountain Brook Club.

On the night of the ball, the presentees and their dates enjoyed a private, seated dinner. Escorted by their fathers, the young ladies were presented in the club’s grand East Room. The room was beautifully adorned with hundreds of twinkle lights, along with winter greenery and flowers by Sybil Brooke Sylvester/Wildflower Designs.

Presentees are high school juniors who have a mother, grandmother or aunt who was previously presented at Holiday Assembly. The presentation was followed by a dance with guests of the presentees and music by Familiar Faces.

Those presented at the Holiday Assembly were:

Carolyn Campbell Boyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Howard Boyd, Jr.

Katherine Wade Bradford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Wade Bradford

Dorothy Jane Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.Edward Rosamond Christian

Margaret Moore Clapp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Brian Clapp

Elizabeth Anne Wilkinson Crommelin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William David Sellers Crommelin

Millie Martin Dorman, daughter of Ms. Walker White Dorman and Mr. Evan Clifford Dorman

Margaret Foley Doyle, daughter of Drs. John Scott Doyle and Mary Nabers Doyle

Mary Douglass Evans, daughter of Ms. Mary Simmons Evans and Mr. Jonathan Scott Evans

Frances Parker Faulconer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Percival Hunter Faulconer III

Lilla Caldwell Flake, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jared Gray Flake

Payton Elizabeth Flynn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hayes Flynn

Martha Camille Fowler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Samuel Fowler

Francis Eleanor Hagan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Cobb Hagan III

Mary Winston Parker Hendry, daughter of Mr.and Mrs. Jeffrey Parker Hendry

Katharine Allan Howell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Allan Howell

Sarah McCarty Huddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clark Christian Huddle

Katherine Tracy Jeffcoat, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Jeffcoat

Catherine Peyton Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Leroy Jones

Jessie Katherine Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.Christopher Hoyt Jones

Mary Carlisle Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Haskin Williams Jones

Ann Carlton Keller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Carlton Keller

Mary Caroline Kracke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Lee Kracke, Jr.

Anne Pearce LaRussa, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Gregory LaRussa

Anna Raines Manley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reid Stephens Manley

Mary Catherine Holton Martin, daughter of Ms. Catherine Andee Holton and Mr. Bryan Taylor Martin; escorted by Mr. Alex Holton Bell

Taylor Lee Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Fowlkes Morris, Jr.

Jessica Lee Randolph, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Rutherford Randolph, IV

Olivia Kerr Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lee Robinson, Jr.

Isabel Ray Swoger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Dempsey Swoger

Helen Dade Walthall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kennon Dade Walthall

Emma Kathryn Williams, daughter of Ms. Melanie Buttram Williams and Mr. Thomas Craig Williams

Frances Carlisle Wilson, daughter of Ms. Anna Brantley Fry and Mr. John Golightly Wilson

Ila Danielle Worthen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Thacher Worthen, Jr.

Isabelle Clayton Yates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Blake Yates.

Submitted by Shaun Flynn.