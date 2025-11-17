Inside the Lulu Strong Foundation: A teen’s mission to transform life for amputees

× Expand Photo by ABC News Lulu Gribbin describes the shark attack that changed her life during an interview with Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’ on Sept. 17.

When Lulu Gribbin stepped onto a national stage this fall — sitting across from Michael Strahan and recounting the shark attack that changed her life — the country saw what her hometown had known for a year: her strength isn’t measured in what she lost, but in the hope she’s determined to give others. From inspiring Nick Saban on the golf course to leading conference audiences with a message of grace and resilience, Lulu has turned a moment of tragedy into a mission. And through the Lulu Strong Foundation, she’s channeling that spirit into something bigger: advancing prosthetic innovation and restoring independence for amputees around the world.

MISSION

The Lulu Strong Foundation works to advance prosthetic technologies and therapies that restore independence and confidence for amputees. The foundation raises awareness, funds research and helps make cutting-edge innovations more affordable and accessible.

FOCUS AREAS

Building awareness : Sharing resources and education about limb loss and prosthetic options

: Sharing resources and education about limb loss and prosthetic options Supporting individuals : Helping amputees regain independence and thrive

: Helping amputees regain independence and thrive Enhancing accessibility: Funding research that drives innovation and lowers costs of advanced prosthetics

WHY IT MATTERS

More than 55 million people worldwide are amputees.

Prosthetic limbs can cost up to $50,000, with advanced bionics exceeding $100,000.

Nearly 80% of amputees worldwide lack access to modern prosthetics.

Visit lulustrong.com to learn more or make a donation.