Jack Norris awarded Eagle Scout rank

Jack Norris, son of Kathryn and Mike Norris, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 320 based out of Brookwood Presbyterian Church.

Over the last six years, Jack earned 23 merit badges, hiked over 271 miles, cycled over 66 miles, paddled over 102 miles and camped 77 nights. Jack has also performed more than 49 hours of community service, not including the hours he spent on his Eagle project.

He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, served as Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader twice, in addition to serving as Den Chief and Librarian. Jack has also earned the Polar Bear badge, is wilderness first-aid certified, hiked more than 100 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch and paddled 100 miles at Northern Tier.

Outside of Scouting, Jack works at Crestline Elementary (co-op) at the after-school care program, volunteers with various community organizations and is on the junior board of the Coastal Conservation Association.

For his Eagle Scout Project, Jack led in the construction of 90 feet of fencing and installed steps leading to the existing climbing wall at the Susan Mott Webb Team Initiative Area at Red Mountain Park. This project provided much needed safety parameters and access for participants and hikers.

Jack is a junior at MBHS and plans to study business after graduation.

