Jazz in the Park back Oct. 14 for 2nd year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Jazz in the Park will take place in Mountain Brook for the second year in a row.

For the second year in a row, Mountain Brook will host Jazz in the park on Oct. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Emmet O'Neal Library.

The concert, put on by Magic City Smooth Jazz, is the latest addition to the series which rotates throughout Alabama each week from April to October.

Las year’s event was a success, with more than 250 people coming from all over Birmingham to hear the local musicians play.

“We felt like for a first-time event, it went really well,” said Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of people came in from outside of the city, and we see that as a huge win to bring in people to Mountain Brook who might not know much about our community.”

Molly Wallace, project manager for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, said she received nothing but great remarks from last year’s guests. Doidge also said that last year’s event was a multi-generational, family friendly event that brought people of all age groups.

“Jazz seems to be a melting pot of ages, it’s the one genre that you can enjoy at 16 or 60,” Doidge said.

Doidge and Wallace encourage goers to pick up picnic dinners from local restaurants to bring and eat while they listen as a way to support local businesses.

“Even though it’s football season, I think people are looking for some activity to do on a Sunday night where you can bring a picnic basket and your kids can come and hear really good music,” Doidge said.

To learn more about the event and see the lineup, visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com.