Get to know: Jefferson County Schools Federal Programs Assistant Director Blake Frazier

× Expand Blake Frazier Blake Frazier and family Blake Frazier, with his wife Bufin and children Ellie and Nolan.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My wife and I moved to the Birmingham area shortly after being married in 2003. We have two children. Ellie graduated from Mountain Brook High School last year and is currently a freshman at Mississippi State University. Nolan is currently a freshman at MBJH. I’m the Assistant Director of the Federal Programs department for the Jefferson County school district. I’ve served in this department for the past 15 years. What I enjoy most is spending time with my family and cheering on my kids in all of their activities. I enjoy being active, too. I am all in on the pickleball craze and like to get in nature to walk/jog.

Q: What is the most rewarding thing for you about working in education?

A: People who know me know that I love an underdog, so what is most rewarding to me is truly seeing how education changes lives. A quality education is important for everyone, but it is exciting to see how it can change the trajectory of someone’s life. There are so many incredible success stories to share, from students who are the first to graduate in their family to students who enter college with a semester of year’s worth of credit already behind them. All of these stories are so meaningful. In the Federal Programs department, we always say our role is to remove or reduce barriers for students so they have the best chance possible to be successful. We strive to do that every day.

Q: Why did you and your family decide to live in Mountain Brook? What is the best part of living in Mountain Brook for you?

A: At first, it was primarily just proximity to both of our work locations. We got tired of the commute and were just ready for a change. The school system was also a huge factor in our decision. We knew that our kids (fourth grade and kindergarten at the time) would receive a quality education and be prepared for what is next in life. To me, the best part of Mountain Brook is the landscape. It’s just a beautiful area and offers so much to people who enjoy being outdoors.