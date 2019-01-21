Jemison, Tynes award winners, Employee of the Year recognized for commitment to local community

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Harry Long. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce presented Bill Bowron with the Jemison Visionary Award. Dubbed “Mr. Soccer,” Bowron was given his nickname for the work he did to develop Rathmell Sports Park. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Emmet O’Neal Library. The Emmet O’Neal Library presented Alice Williams with the Tynes Award. Williams spent 10 years on the City Council, worked with the EOL Foundation for a term and has served on the Planning Commission for the past seven years. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The city of Mountain Brook named Hunter Simmons as the Employee of the Year. Simmons joined the city about three and a half years ago as its Geographic Information Systems manager and has since taken on some city planner-related duties. Prev Next

During the annual Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon Jan. 17, the chamber, the Emmet O’Neal Library and the city of Mountain Brook recognized three individuals who have worked to make their community a better place by honoring them with annual awards.

Bill Bowron was named the chamber’s Jemison Visionary Award winner; EOL presented Alice Williams with the Tynes Award; and the city named Hunter Simmons as the Employee of the Year.

BILL BOWRON

This year’s Jemison Visionary awardee, Bill “Mr. Soccer” Bowron, was given his nickname for the work he did on the Rathmell Sports Park.

The park was previously a diminished field but was developed into new fields that welcome thousands of kids each year. Along with the surrounding benefits of hotel and restaurant use, they have been able to earn around a million dollars for the Red Diamond Classic that benefits the community.

“They turned this garbage dump into this field where people could play soccer,” Doidge said. “We were running out of land, and we didn’t have access to more land for the soccer fields, and so Mr. Bowron saw the need and then came up with a creative way to turn a garbage dump into a really nice soccer field.”

Along with revitalizing the Rathmell Sports Park, Bowron has been a part of many other projects, including adding the Red Diamond Express train and the Red Diamond seal exhibit to the Birmingham Zoo. He also is a part of the board at the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and a former member of the Birmingham Museum of Art Advisory Board.

“All of those are multigenerational commitments really, at least the symphony and the museum are and for my family and a logical extension of service to the community,” Bowron said. “… I think it was kind of them to think of me. It’s been a logical progression for me to be involved in the community and doing the things that benefit my family and everyone else.”

ALICE WILLIAMS

The Tynes award is presented by EOL to an individual who has worked to become a major community partner over the years.

“Alice championed the library’s new building project in the late 1990s and rallied council support for ongoing costs associated with a greater facility,” said Lindsy Gardner, director at EOL.

At the time, Williams had been elected to City Council and served as both the liaison to the library and one of the council representatives on the committee to build the new library.

The construction, which essentially created an entirely new facility, spanned a couple years and cost around $8 million, $1.6 million of which came from the city.

“So it’s my baby, it’s one of my babies,” Williams said.

After 10 years on City Council, Williams was on the EOL Foundation for a term and has served on the city’s Planning Commission for the past seven years.

She said the library remains a big part of her life, as she is a frequent patron and the Jefferson County Historical Association, of which she is president, holds its meetings there.

“It’s still a very, very important part of my life,” she said.

Williams said being a community volunteer is something important to her and goes back to how she was raised.

“Both of my parents were deeply involved with the community. When I grew up, … that’s how you did it,” she said. Her great-great-grandfather is John T. Milner, one of the founders of Birmingham. “For me, it’s an obligation, it’s a responsibility, besides from the fact that I love doing it.”

William Tynes, for whom the award is named, was a close friend of Williams. She said they worked together many decades and he was one of those “points of light” in life.

“He’s always been one of my favorite people, and I’ve always admired the things he’s done for Mountain Brook,” she said. “… [This award] means a whole lot.”

HUNTER SIMMONS

Simmons joined Mountain Brook about three and a half years ago as its Geographic Information Systems (GIS) manager, which Director of Planning, Building and Sustainability Dana Hazen said was “mapping and research to help all of the departments with our mapping needs.”

Simmons said he had a background in landscape architecture, which was “related to the planning side of things,” and worked closely with the Lane Parke development. And for the GIS work,

Simmons said, “there’s a lot of data out there, especially in today’s world. GIS is kind of a great way to meld it all together [to promote] better decision making.”

Around the time Simmons was hired, Hazen had been requesting another city planner, and City Council suggested some of those duties be given to Simmons.

“I was hesitant, because that’s not what he signed up for,” she said. “… When he heard about it, he immediately jumped on the idea and said, ‘Please let me do it.’”

Hazen said Simmons immediately went back to school and earned his master’s in public administration in about two years, all while working full time and raising a young boy at home with his wife.

“He just goes the extra mile,” Hazen said. “A lot of people come into a new job with an awesome attitude, but it takes a special person to maintain that over the years.”

She added his reputation and positive, can-do demeanor precedes him, and he helps give government a better name.

Simmons said Hazen and City Manager Sam Gaston told him about his award under the pretense of a meeting, and he “had his spiel all ready to go. I started into it, and they both started smiling.”

“That was fun. I was completely shocked,” he said. “Professionally, it’s so amazing to get … the show of appreciation from people that I appreciate so much.”

Hazen said she hopes Simmons remains with the city for the rest of his career, “because he’s a jewel to the city and this administration.”

“He’s just really a star employee, and that’s what I want everyone to be like. He inspires me to be better, and I already thought I was pretty good,” she said, laughing.