Jones earns Eagle rank

Photo courtesy of Annie Butrus. Parker Allen Jones of Boy Scout Troop 320 has earned Eagle rank.

Parker Allen Jones is a member of Troop 320 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church. He earned the rank of Eagle from The Vulcan District Eagle Board on Oct. 10 and will be honored at an Eagle Court of Honor on Jan. 26, 2020. Parker is the son of Jeff and Susan Jones.

In his scouting career, Parker served in a number of leadership roles, including Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Historian, Instructor and Troop Webmaster. He was voted into the Order of the Arrow by his peers. He earned 21 merit badges, in addition to the 50 Miler Award. He hiked 192 miles, including a 2017 trip to Philmont, camped 81 nights and cycled 60 miles.

Parker’s Eagle Project benefited Battle Academy, a K-5 magnet school in the heart of downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. He led fellow scouts, along with family and friends, in building fine motor skills boards, sensory boards and special work tables for the four kindergarten classes at Battle Academy. With additional funds left over from the project, he was able to donate over $400 to the kindergarten teachers for books and supplies.

Parker is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society. He enjoys rock climbing and helped form a climbing club at the high school in the 11th grade. Parker plans to attend the University of Alabama, where he has been offered a Presidential Scholarship.

Submitted by Annie Butrus.