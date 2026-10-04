Levite JCC at 120 still opens its arms to Birmingham

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Levite Jewish Community Center. The original founders of the Young Men’s Jewish Association in 1906, dressed in their basketball uniforms. “The Y,” as it was first known, eventually evolved into the Levite Jewish Community Center, or “The J.” The organization is celebrating its 120th anniversary this month.

The Levite Jewish Community Center has been part of Birmingham life for 120 years, but for families like Amy Weil Saag’s, it feels especially personal.

“I was actually brought up at the JCC,” Saag said. “It was a safe place to hang out and to be with friends. The parents knew where we were.”

Expand Photos courtesy of the Levite Jewish Community Center. The Levite Jewish Community Center traces its history to 1906, when it began as the YMHA — the Young Men’s Hebrew Association — in North Birmingham before moving to Montclair Road in the 1950s.

This month, the organization celebrates its 120th anniversary. On Oct. 18, the center will mark the occasion by exploring the decades from its opening, with a look at how it served a critical role during each decade.

The Montclair Road campus, built around the time Saag was born in the mid-1950s, quickly became the backdrop of her childhood. As a teenager, she remembers heading to Saturday night socials in the basement, where high school bands played under black lights — in a time when local sororities and fraternities didn’t allow Jewish students to join.

Countless other families have shared similar memories and history there.

But it all began in 1906, when a small group of young Jewish men founded the YMHA — the Young Men’s Hebrew Association — in North Birmingham.

A century and two decades later, its successor, the Levite Jewish Community Center, known as “The J,” is still shaping everyday life for families.

From the beginning, that family feeling has been part of the mission, said Brooke Bowles, chief executive officer of the LJCC.

Expand Photos courtesy of the Levite Jewish Community Center. The current Levite Jewish Community Center facility opened in 1957.

“From the time we opened in 1906, our focus has always been ‘kehillah’ or community,” Bowles said. “We strive to be a place of belonging. Initially, we served as that place for Jewish immigrants assimilating to life in Birmingham.”

Later, the J welcomed female members and even female board members, considered progressive for the time. During the civil rights movement, it was one of the first institutions to integrate facilities and pools. During COVID, it opened its preschool to essential workers and their families.

Today, The J counts about 2,000 families representing diversity of race, economic background, sexuality and religion.

“Everyone is not only welcome at The J, they are embraced,” Bowles said.

That welcome extends to swim lessons and fitness classes, but also to learning about Jewish life.

Expand Photos courtesy of the Levite Jewish Community Center. Campers at the Levite Jewish Community Center, known for its inclusivity to Jewish and non-Jewish members and guests.

“This is a place for the non-Jewish community to really experience Judaism,” Bowles said, pointing to new programs like Questions with the Rabbi, Southern Jewish Voices and an introduction to Shabbat series.

Connection isn’t unique to Saag’s generation.

All three of Saag’s children went through preschool and day camp at The J. Her parents were equally rooted there. Her late father, Leonard Weil, served as JCC president in the early 1990s; her mother, now approaching 97, took everything from jazzercise to low-impact aerobics and even learned mahjong at the center.

Today, Saag serves on the board and still volunteers at the annual Jewish food and cultural fair.

“I feel like the JCC is this place on Montclair Road that opens its arms and says, ‘Come be part of the family,’ and because of that, it fosters community bridges,” Saag said. “It fosters understanding. It fosters a sense of we’re more alike than we are different.”

For more, visit bhamjcc.org.