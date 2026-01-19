Light of the party: Vaughn McLeod’s path to Elviem in English Village

× Expand Kelli S. Hewett Vaughn McLeod, owner of Elvium Vaughn McLeod stands inside Elviem: Light of the Party, her special-occasion clothing boutique she recently opened in English Village.

Mountain Brook continues to attract and foster a new generation of entrepreneurs, drawn by its walkable commercial districts, strong local support and reputation for cultivating independent businesses.

Among those choosing to invest here is Vaughn McLeod, a Fairhope native with Dallas PR experience, who selected Mountain Brook as the home for Elviem: Light of the Party, her elevated special-occasion clothing boutique serving clients in Alabama and beyond.

McLeod’s arrival in 2025 reflects continued momentum in Mountain Brook, where independently owned retail thrives alongside strong community loyalty.

“I see a lot of similarities in growing up in Fairhope,” McLeod said. “Growing up with that sense of community was always very important to me, and from the minute I moved here, I immediately got that same feeling. Even in English Village, with all the merchants coming in to introduce themselves and offer advice or help — everybody has just been so kind. I’m just over the moon to be able to do this.”

Why Mountain Brook?

“I really just think Birmingham is such a destination for people,” said McLeod, who now lives in Forest Park with her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Buoy. “They’re already traveling here for everything Birmingham has to offer. I thought this would be a great place to do it. We need something more centrally located for all the Alabama girls.”

McLeod earned a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Mississippi before moving to Dallas, where she spent two years in public relations at a boutique, women-owned firm. There, she gained experience in branding, messaging and luxury retail marketing, later transitioning into event planning for a private social club.

Growing up in Fairhope, combined with those years in Dallas — a city known for its social calendar and emphasis on presentation — helped clarify her professional direction. Working closely with retail clients and planning high-end events reinforced her appreciation for thoughtful service, attention to detail and the emotional weight attached to special occasions.

“You’re investing in a gown or a dress for your most special moments in your life, so I want you to feel amazing and comfortable,” McLeod said. “I want people to feel very light. I want people to feel very comfortable, really doted on, really heard and really seen.”

When McLeod talks about fashion, she begins not with trends but with memories — of dressing up alongside her mother, of milestone debutante and Mardi Gras moments and of discovering how clothing can shape confidence.

Expand Kelli S. Hewett Elviem interior Vaughn McLeod of Fairhope chose Mountain Brook to launch her new elevated, special-occasion clothing boutique, Elviem. Her emphasis is on client styling and customer service.

“My favorite thing to do growing up was playing dress up,” McLeod said. “I had a big treasure chest of all different costumes, and I was a competitive dancer, too. I just loved pretty things and loved putting together a whole ensemble. That always made me feel very confident.”

Those early experiences, paired with her professional background, now define the atmosphere behind Elviem (pronounced EL-vee-um).

McLeod’s curation focuses on elevated special-occasion and formal wear, serving mothers of the bride and groom, wedding guests and brides. McLeod focuses on bringing designers to Birmingham that in-person shoppers previously could only access out of state.

The boutique carries Safiyaa, based in London and known for made-to-order pieces with customization options;

Catherine Regehr and Greta Constantine, both based in Canada and celebrated for refined silhouettes, bold color and striking design; and Acler, recognized for standout prints and modern silhouettes, often appealing to younger brides or second-look shoppers.

“These are the biggest moments in people’s lives,” McLeod said. “I want them to be able to look back and think, ‘Gosh, that was such a great dress.’ That’s timeless.”

She has always loved going into a store and trying things on for a great shopping experience and styling.

Expand Kelli S. Hewett Elviem exterior Vaughn McLeod of Fairhope chose Mountain Brook to launch her new elevated, special-occasion clothing boutique, Elviem. Her emphasis is on client styling and customer service.

“I value high customer service and warmth,” McLeod said. “I think it’s really important to foster an experience that makes you feel super comfortable.”

Elviem — often called LVM — is intentionally personal. The name comes from McLeod’s initials, Laura Vaughn McLeod, shared with her mother. Family influence is woven throughout the space, from antiques to design details, including a framed bridal portrait of her grandmother.

“It’s all a nod to tradition and family and all the things that I care about most,” she said. “So it’s a very personal brand.”

The boutique is also rooted in a larger entrepreneurial vision — one that aligns with the evolving character of English Village as a destination for thoughtfully curated, exceptional, locally owned businesses.

“Vaughn’s vision for Elviem is a perfect example of the kind of thoughtful, high-quality business that continues to elevate English Village,” said Shelby Weir, communications manager for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled to see her dream come to life in such a beautiful way. Attracting passionate entrepreneurs like Vaughn strengthens our community and adds to the vibrant mix of businesses that make our villages so special.”