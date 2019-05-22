Linly Heflin Unit welcomes new members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ellen Walker Christy Cater, Francie Deaton, Beverly Hoyt, Martha Grizzle, Carol Ann Phillips, Kimberly Bean, Landon Stivender and Emily Curran. Not pictured are Elizabeth Edwards and Elizabeth Outland.

The new member orientation of the Linly Heflin Unit was held on May 2 at the Country Club of Birmingham. President Susan Alison welcomed the new members, as did Nancy Bromberg, who took the gavel as president later that day at a membership-wide meeting and luncheon.

Also present at the orientation were Virginia Phillips, co-chair of the 2019 Scholarship Fashion Show, and Sheri Corey, discussing the scholarship committee. Each year for four years, the Linly Heflin Unit awards $7,000 scholarships to deserving Alabama women to attend Alabama colleges and universities. The upcoming year, Linly Heflin will be celebrating its 100th year.

Submitted by Ellen Walker