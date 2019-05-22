Linly Heflin Unit welcomes new members

The new member orientation of the Linly Heflin Unit was held on May 2 at the Country Club of Birmingham. President Susan Alison welcomed the new members, as did Nancy Bromberg, who took the gavel as president later that day at a membership-wide meeting and luncheon.  

Also present at the orientation were Virginia Phillips, co-chair of the 2019 Scholarship Fashion Show, and Sheri Corey, discussing the scholarship committee. Each year for four years, the Linly Heflin Unit awards $7,000 scholarships to deserving Alabama women to attend Alabama colleges and universities. The upcoming year, Linly Heflin will be celebrating its 100th year.

