LJCC invites pooches to the pool to benefit Animal League of Birmingham

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The LJCC and The Animal League of Birmingham hosted the second annual Pooch Plunge on Oct. 15, 2017, welcoming “a couple hundred,” pups to the LJCC’s outdoor pool for one last play day. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean your four-legged friends can’t enjoy one last romp in the water at the LJCC’s Pooch Plunge before the outdoor pool is closed.

Set for Oct. 7 from 1-4 p.m., Marketing Director Stephanie Salvago said they wanted to continue to bring dogs in for a post-summer swim after the great success they saw last year.

“Everyone really enjoys the event and a portion of the money raised goes to the Animal League of Birmingham, who helps local animal nonprofits,” she said.

Salvago estimates that last year, the LJCC welcomed around 150 dogs over the course of the Pooch Plunge. The dogs were welcome to swim in the deep end and romp in the kiddie pool. She said the event is expected to be very similar to last year, complete with a shopping cart filled with tennis balls for dogs to enjoy.

“I think that the Pooch Plunge is such a big hit because of how much fun the dogs have and how much fun the pet parents get to have,” she said. “… I love to see the community come together and enjoy an afternoon by the pool with their pet, and the fact that it is also helping a great organization and animals throughout Birmingham is just the cherry on top.”

The Pooch Plunge costs $15 per dog with a multi-dog discount, and proceeds go to the LJCC and the Animal League of Birmingham. All participating dogs must be spayed or neutered and up to date on their vaccinations. For more information, go to bhamjcc.org/events.