Local children’s service non-profit celebrates one year anniversary

× Expand Submitted by Ashley Seligson Children participate in a volunteer event to provide food assistance to other kids in the Birmingham area in Summer 2018.

In September 2017, Mountain Brook residents Ashley and Alex Seligson launched Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH), a Birmingham-based nonprofit focused on creating service opportunities for children ages 12 and under. The couple’s goal is to inspire children to realize their potential through volunteer opportunities that allow them to experience empathy, compassion and importance of community.

Over the past year, Little Hands Serving Hearts has hosted 15 volunteer events including packing and delivering snacks to children needing food assistance locally, a winter coat drive hosted in Railroad and Linn Parks, feeding the homeless, hosting an aide station during the Mercedes Marathon and many more. They intend grow next year both in number of events and volunteers and already have various kid-friendly service projects scheduled for the upcoming months.

“Participating in acts of service is one of the best activities you can do with kids. It teaches children and adults alike about compassion and giving back to others. It is a great way to have fun and bond as a family,” said Ashley Seligson, founder and executive director of Little Hands Serving Hearts.

For additional information and donation opportunities please visit https://www.facebook.com/littlehandsservinghearts/.

Submitted by Ashley Seligson