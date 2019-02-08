Local churches and civic groups to hold payday lending reform discussion Feb. 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Neal Berte. Mountain Brook resident Neal Berte will be leading the panel discussion for payday lending reform on Feb. 19.

Area churches, including Canterbury United Methodist, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Southside Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church, will be hosting a round-table forum regarding the abusive payday lending practices in Alabama this Feb.19. Local nonprofits are also supporting the event including the YWCA, Zonta Club of Birmingham and the Alabama Payday Lending Advisory Committee.

PARCA, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to inform and improve state and local government in Alabama through independent, objective, nonpartisan research, recently conducted a statewide poll on attitudes toward payday lending in Alabama.

Polling was executed in January 2017 and again in July 2018. The results demonstrated that Alabama citizens are increasingly opposed to payday loans and believe reform is necessary to prevent abusive lending practices.

In 2017, about 60 percent of statewide voters had a negative opinion of payday loans, believing that they should be banned or restricted. In 2018, the PARCA study found that this number had increased to 84 percent of Alabamians. Also, 75 percent of the participants in the study said they believe in two simple fixes: three out of four believed the interest rate should be capped at 36 percent, and three of four wanted borrowers to have a minimum of 30 days to repay loans.

Local churches, human services providers, cities and business groups are concerned about the usury associated with the payday loan industry and its impact in Alabama.

“It is important that our local community get involved in this effort to rein in abusive lending practices,” said Keith Thompson, senior pastor of Canterbury United Methodist Church. “Until 2003, Alabama did not have a problem with predatory lending. Today, the state has one of the most toxic lending laws in the country that takes money from vulnerable Alabama borrowers and their families and drives them into a downward spiral of poverty.”

Panelists for the event include: Representative David Faulkner (R-District 46) and Representative Danny Garrett (R-District 44), who have both been involved in the legislative effort to provide relief for borrowers; Neal Berte, president emeritus Birmingham-Southern College; and Joan Witherspoon-Norris, director of social justice for the YWCA. Senator Jabo Waggoner (R-District 16), Representative Neil Rafferty (D-District 54) and Representative Merika Coleman (D-District 57) will be in attendance.

The event will be held in the John Wesley Room at CUMC on Tuesday, Feb.19 from 7 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information reach out to Eric Holsomback by email at eric.holsomback@canterburyumc.org or by phone, 874-6585.

-- Submitted by Holly Lollar.