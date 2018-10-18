Local craftsmen to host 46th annual show at Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Designer Craftsmen. The Fine Crafts Show puts the work of Alabama Designer Craftsmen members on display at Birmingham Botanical Gardens each year.

The Alabama Designer Craftsmen will put on their 46th annual Fine Crafts Show this month at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The event, which runs Nov. 10–11, will include pieces for sale from members of the ADC, such as clothing, purses, jewelry, indoor and outdoor home decor and other items. Everything on display at the sale is handmade, Show Chair Karen Dixon said.

The ADC website says artistic mediums on display at the show include clay, metal, fibers, glass, wood, leather, prints and basketry. This year, there will be 48 members participating in the show, including six new members.

Dixon said the ADC always holds their Fine Crafts Show in early November as an opportunity for guests to get their holiday shopping done early with one-of-a-kind gifts. There will also be artists doing demonstrations and explaining their craft techniques during the show. Dixon said kids can take part in an Art Corner and educational programs, which is part of the mission of the ADC.

The show will include food and drink provided by the 4th District of the National Federated Garden Club of Alabama, with proceeds going toward the club’s college horticultural scholarship program, according to the ADC website.

The Fine Crafts Show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the BBG Garden Center. Admission is $3 for adults and free for kids under age 12.

Visit alabamadesignercraftsmen.com for more information.