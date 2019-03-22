Local landscape groups organize Tankard lecture for April 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cate Boehm. Preservation consultant and landscape historian Judith Tankard will be presenting a lecture April 25.

The Mountain Brook Board of Landscape Design understands the significance gardening and landscape history has in the local community and, together with the Red Mountain Garden Club, has organized an evening with Judith Tankard on April 25.

Tankard, who has a master’s in art history and taught at the Landscape Institute of Harvard University, is a preservation consultant and landscape historian. She is also the author of 10 books about landscape history.

According to a release from the BLD, she is “a popular lecturer in the United States and Britain” and is “devoted to the preservation of historic landscapes, pioneer landscape designers, the arts and crafts movement and other topics related to her research.”

During the lecture, Tankard will be speaking about garden artists and gardens of the arts and crafts movement. She will also discuss the role gardens have played in visual arts, including examples from the Birmingham Museum of Art’s collection.

The event takes place at the Birmingham Museum of Art and starts at 5 p.m., with drinks prior to the lecture outside in the Red Mountain Garden Club Memorial Garden. The presentation by Tankard will follow. She will be available for book signings after the event.

Proceeds from the lecture will benefit the Red Mountain Garden Club Memorial Garden. For more information, visit artsbma.org.