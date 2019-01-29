Local resident named to chairman of Alabama Iron and Steel Council

× Expand Submitted by Joy Carter Maury D. Gaston.

Maury D. Gaston, manager of marketing services for American Ductile Iron Pipe and American SpiralWeld Pipe, the sales divisions of American Cast Iron Pipe Company headquartered in Birmingham, has been selected chairman of the Alabama Iron and Steel Council (AISC).

The council, an advisory group of Manufacture Alabama, represents the interests of iron and steel producers and their supplier-vendor partners throughout the state. It was formed by the governor in 2008 to promote and advise public officials on strategies to enhance the competitiveness of Alabama’s iron and steel companies.

Gaston, a native of Sylacauga, lives in Mountain Brook with his wife, Nancy, with whom he has one daughter. He holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Auburn University.

Gaston has served as manager of marketing services since 2005. Prior posts with American include manager of ductile iron pipe and spiral-welded steel pipe customer service operations, district sales manager for the company’s west coast and Dallas district sales offices and sales engineer for the company’s New York and Florida district sales offices.

Gaston is a member of the American Water Works Association A21 Committee dealing with ductile iron pipe and fitting products, and chairs Subcommittee 1 governing ductile iron pipe design and manufacture. Gaston is past chairman of the Auburn University Alumni Engineering Council and serves on the university’s College of Engineering Capital Campaign Leadership team. He is a director and past chairman of the state of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and also serves Sigma Nu Fraternity as an elected national officer.

