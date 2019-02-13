Local Rotary district recognizes first responders

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted by Dan Bundy EMT Driver Cameron Ferguson, Pilot Bill Wilson, Medical Director Chrystal Rutledge, Respiratory Therapist Debbie Smith, Respiratory Therapist Theresa Gehrett, Registered Nurse Myra Waddell, CCT Director and Registered Nurse Jason Peterson, Registered Nurse Cory Davis and District Governor Carol Argo presenting. × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted by Dan Bundy District Gov.-elect Bill Petty in front of the CCT Helicopter. Prev Next

On Feb. 2, Rotary District 6860, which covers all Rotary Clubs in the northern half of Alabama, presented one of their top honors to a group of important first responders.

District 6860, which includes all Jefferson and Shelby County clubs, has long been involved in an annual August fund raiser, Boiling and Bragging, to raise funds to support the Children’s Hospital Critical Care unit.This unit is charged with transporting children in life threatening situations.

Over the past 10 years, area Rotary Clubs have raised more than $900,000 for the CCT team. And in early February, the District bestowed upon all of the members of this unit their highest honor. Each of the members received a Paul Harris Fellowship award, which included a significant donation by the District to the Rotary Foundation.

In presenting these awards to the entire unit, District Governor Carol Argo stated, “We have been strong supporters of the CCT team since its inception and have watched this brave and dedicated team perform countless life altering missions. We couldn’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ and show our gratitude than to present them with this award. We are appreciative to them and all who support the team and look forward to continuing our fund raising efforts for this vital cause for all Alabamians.”

The mission of The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International is to enable Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.

