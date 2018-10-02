Local to participate in Where's the Chair breast cancer fundraiser

× Expand Courtesy of the American Cancer Society Where's The Chair Wednesdays The American Cancer Society's Junior Executive Board is holding Where's The Chair Wednesdays as a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness.

The American Cancer Society’s Junior Executive Board will be holding a Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign in October. The event invites participants to search for a giant pink chair around Birmingham in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

During the challenge, participants can listen to Birmingham Mountain Radio (107.3) for clues of the pink chair’s whereabouts from 7-9 a.m. Using the clues, they will have to locate and post a picture following American Cancer Society Birmingham with #WheresTheChairWednesdays on Instagram. The first person to complete these tasks is the challenge winner. The locations will hold breast cancer awareness information, along with important facts and screening guidelines.

The JEB’s mission is to support the ACS in bringing awareness to all types of cancer through volunteering and fundraising. The Where’s the Chair Wednesdays awareness campaign is just one of their events created to aid the ACS in bringing awareness and care to Birmingham.

The JEB includes Mountain Brook resident Kimberly Piazza, who knows the effects of cancer from personal experience with family members battling the disease. Her father lost his mother to breast cancer at the age of 18, and the effects of his loss have resonated through the family over the years and generations.

“My dad still gets emotional when he talks about her, and everyone who knew her says she was the sweetest lady they had ever met,” Piazza said. “Because of cancer, I was denied the opportunity to know her and have that special relationship with my grandmother.”

More recently, after already surviving breast cancer for about 20 years, Piazza’s aunt battled lung cancer into remission, until the effects of chemotherapy prevented further treatment.

“It was a devastating loss for all of us, and now more than ever I am passionate about cancer research to find a cure,” Piazza said.

Piazza, a project manager at Protective Life, worked with the JEB last year as treasurer and continues her work on the board. She says she has always held the ACS close to her heart because of its work to end cancer and works to make a difference in the ways she can.

“The ACS supports cancer patients every step of the way, and they can’t do it alone,” Piazza said. “When we all unite and work towards a common goal, the possibilities are endless.”