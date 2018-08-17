Mac + Cheese fest moves to Brookwood Village

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, which was held under rainy skies in Avondale in 2017, will take place at Brookwood Village on Sept. 9.

The Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival is back for a second year — held Sept. 9 from 1-4 p.m. — but this time, they’re taking it to Brookwood Village.

Originally held in Avondale, Katie Harris-Lovoy with Community Grief Support said the move to Brookwood Village allows more space for both people and parking.

The idea was started when the junior board for Community Grief Support was brainstorming for an annual fundraiser, Harris-Lovoy said. Once they decided on a food festival, the group settled on mac and cheese as the main focus.

“The fact that mac [and] cheese is a comfort food, which almost everyone enjoys, was also a perk because it fits right in with our mission of comforting bereaved adults in need of finding hope,” Harris-Lovoy.

This year, Harris-Lovoy said they anticipate working with 30-35 vendors showcasing their mac and cheese. Varieties typically include five-cheese, pimento, gluten-free, smoky and meat-inclusive. There will also be free activities for children and live music.

“It brings our community together not only to taste different types of mac [and] cheese, but to have a day committed to just having fun and enjoying the creativity of the many talented chefs in our community,” Harris-Lovoy said.

While the event is pet-friendly, owners should be aware of the temperature of the pavement underfoot as it can burn the pads on dogs’ feet on hot days.

Tickets are $15-20 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 5 are free. Each ticket includes admission and a cup of mac and cheese from each vendor. All proceeds will benefit Community Grief Support to fund free-of-charge grief counseling.