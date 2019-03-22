Marching with Maeve

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abbey Seale Photography. Neil, Maeve and Kelly Campbell with Kaylee, William and Matchett Gunn. William served as the Birmingham Kidney Walk chair last year, and Maeve will serve as the chair this year.

When the Birmingham Kidney Walk kicks off April 13, 2-year-old Mountain Brook resident Maeve Campbell will be leading the way as this year’s Walk Patient Chair.

Maeve, who has Stage 1 chronic kidney disease, will be joined by her good friend and last year’s walk chair, 3-year-old William Gunn, who was born with autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease.

The two kids’ parents had been friends for several years, and when both children were born with kidney disease, they formed a closer bond and became involved with the Alabama Kidney Foundation.

William Gunn’s dad, Matchett, is on the board for the organization and chairman of the walk. When Maeve was diagnosed, her parents asked Gunn for a charity organization to donate to in honor of their daughter, and he told them about their involvement with the AKF.

The Birmingham walk, which has been happening for more than 30 years, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for AKF. Other walks around the state will take place in Mobile, Huntsville, Dothan and Montgomery. The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and brings in between $200,000 and $240,000.

Lacey Updegraff, central Alabama regional director for the Alabama Kidney Foundation, said the walk is a huge part of their budget, and all the walks within the state raise around $700,000.

“The main way to reach out to the community and raise money is through the walk,” Gunn said. “The walk is free, and it allows patients that benefit from the Kidney Foundation be involved with fundraiser. Everyone can come and it’s our way of saying thank you to the people who give money and an opportunity for people to get involved with the foundation.”

The Alabama Kidney Foundation is the only state-based nonprofit organization in Alabama that provides direct services to kidney patients. They assist local kidney patients through the foundation's financial assistance program. One part of it is for transportation, most of which is paid through money received from the state. Patients who qualify can receive bus or van service or mileage reimbursement for their trips to and from dialysis.

The funds raised in Alabama stay in-state. In 2018, the total number of people helped was 776 in central Alabama and 2,555 people state-wide.

The money raised from the walk goes toward daily living needs such as financial assistance for medical equipment, medications, hotel stays for transplant patients, utility bills and more.

Gunn said while William is doing well, his condition will affect life going forward, and he will probably require a transplant before he turns 10. Maeve’s parents, Neil and Kelly Campbell, said she will continue to be monitored for complications with her kidney disease.

“We are thankful for the doctors and nurses who have all spent significant time with us giving Maeve the best chance of having two fully functioning kidneys,” they said. “We are so grateful that she is doing well but realize that many other families face a continual uphill battle with CKD. This is why we ask for help raising money for the AKF.”

Last year’s walk included 35 teams, and Updegraff said she hopes the event continues to grow each year.

“We’ve been really lucky to see each year, even in down times, the walk has continued to grow, and thank goodness, because the number of patients continues to grow. As the number of kidney patients is growing exponentially, we have to continue these programs.”

The walk will be at Samford University’s track and soccer stadium. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. The event will also feature live entertainment, door prizes and children's activities.

Registration can be done at alkidney.org.