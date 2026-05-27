Get to know: Mountain Brook resident and voice performance teacher Marjorie Davis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Marjorie Davis. Marjorie Davis Marjorie Davis, a Mountain Brook native and certified voice teacher, runs a home studio where she teaches vocal lessons.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I grew up in Mountain Brook and went to Cherokee Bend Elementary School before they had a kindergarten. I played softball at the JCC, and my father coached my sisters’ and my teams. I have two sons, Chris and Will Stephan, who both graduated from Mountain Brook High School, and two adorable miniature goldendoodles, Wrigley and Fenny, named after baseball fields. I live in Cherokee Bend South, and I love to walk on the trails at the Irondale Furnace and Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church.

Q: What inspired you to pursue vocal music and start teaching?

A: I started singing in choir when I was 4 or 5 years old, and I honestly never stopped. Singing has always been part of my daily life — when I go too long without it, life just doesn't seem to go as well.

In high school, I auditioned for college-level classical voice programs, but my parents were wary of the “starving artist” stereotype and encouraged me to pursue something more practical. Ironically, I went on to earn an English degree from Boston College, where I remained deeply involved in music. I was one of the founding members of the BC Sharps, an a cappella women’s group that still exists today, and I also sang in the Boston College University Chorale.

After college, life took me on a somewhat circuitous path back to singing. Eventually, I joined the Junior League of Birmingham Choral Group and began singing in a church choir. I was fortunate to work with a wonderful conductor who invited me to perform in some incredible venues, which helped spark both my performance journey and ultimately my teaching career.

Because friends knew I was a singer, they began asking if I would help their children prepare for musical theatre auditions, solos and choir tryouts. At first, I declined because I didn’t feel technically qualified — I worried that if a student had a vocal issue, I wouldn’t know how to address it. But a few persistent friends convinced me to help their children learn songs and prepare for auditions, and I quickly discovered that I loved teaching.

That experience inspired me to return to school at age 45 and pursue a second undergraduate degree in voice at Samford University, where I also studied piano as my secondary instrument. After graduating, I was accepted into a graduate program at Lamar University in Texas in vocology, the science and study of the voice. Vocology covers anatomy and physiology, acoustics, the physics and engineering of the vocal mechanism, vocal health, and other areas typically studied by speech-language pathologists and ENT specialists. My training focuses on habilitative vocal technique, which helps singers develop healthy, efficient vocal habits. This specialized knowledge allows me to guide students safely through voice changes, prevent strain, and build strong, sustainable habits whether they sing classical, musical theatre or contemporary styles. It also enables me to help students prepare for auditions, competitions and professional performance opportunities with confidence and skill.

Following that, I earned my master’s degree in voice pedagogy from Westminster Choir College at Rider University in New Jersey, which focuses on the art and science of teaching singing. Although I am classically trained as a soprano, I chose the musical theatre track to expand into contemporary vocal styles such as pop, rock, country and folk. Many of my students participate in musical theatre and show choirs, so this was a strategic decision — but also one that aligns perfectly with my own love of musicals.

My master’s thesis focused on teaching the changing adolescent voice, though today my students range in age from 8 to their mid-70s.

Q: How long have you been living and teaching in Mountain Brook, and what drew you to this community?

A: I sometimes joke that we had to move to Mountain Brook and build a house just to fit my 7-foot grand piano (along with several keyboards). The real reason I moved back, though, is that my father asked me to — and I’m so glad he did. I love my neighborhood in Cherokee Bend South, which has turned out to be a wonderful place to teach. Several of my students even walk or ride scooters to lessons at my house, which I absolutely love.

Music has long been a part of my family’s life — my great-grandmother taught piano and voice lessons in her home in Tennessee — and I often think it’s special to carry on that tradition in a slightly more modern way. It also reminds me of my own childhood on Kennesaw Drive, where my sisters and I would walk through the woods to our piano lessons at Mrs. Woodruff’s house. Seeing students arrive in a similar way makes me so happy.

Being part of the Mountain Brook community is one of the things I love most about teaching. Music plays a vibrant role here — in schools, worship services and local theatre — and I feel fortunate to support that culture through my voice studio. Many of my students participate in choirs, show choirs and musical theatre programs, and teaching at home allows me to create a welcoming, personal environment for students of all ages and experience levels. I love that my studio is part of the city’s rich musical tradition, helping students find their voices while contributing to what makes Mountain Brook such a charming, connected community.

Q: How does the discussion about home-based businesses impact you?

A: I understand there is currently a discussion at the city government level about potentially limiting or no longer allowing home-based businesses in Mountain Brook. While I recognize that there are concerns the city is trying to address, I’ve shared my perspective on how music lessons have traditionally been taught in the home and how valuable that setting can be — especially for new students who may feel nervous about starting lessons.

In-home music teaching has been part of musical training for eons. The home environment can feel welcoming and comfortable, particularly for younger students who are just beginning their musical journey.

Because my business involves sound — hopefully mostly pleasant sound — it’s not always practical to locate a studio just anywhere in a commercial setting. When I built my house, I worked with the City of Mountain Brook to make sure my studio would comply with local regulations. My home sits on a corner lot with ample street parking. I also added a two-car parking pad adjacent to my wide driveway specifically to minimize any disruption to neighbors.

I understand that not every neighborhood in the city has the same space or layout as mine, but I do hope the proposed ordinance will consider grandfathering in those of us who have been operating responsibly for many years. I’ve also encouraged city leaders to consider making specific allowances for music teachers so we can continue offering lessons in our homes while remaining fully licensed and compliant with city regulations.

Q: What are some of the most common challenges students face when learning to use their voices? How do you help them overcome them?

A: One of the things that surprises me most is how many students — both children and adults — seek voice lessons to build confidence. Younger students often come because they want to earn a role in a musical, sing a solo or join a competitive school choir. Adults usually arrive with a specific goal, such as preparing for church solos, auditions in classical or musical theatre, or improving their speaking voice for presentations and public speaking. But underneath those goals, all of them talk about the same thing: wanting to sound confident [and] knowledgeable and to sound their best.

Our voices reveal a lot about us as humans. We can hear when someone is nervous, sad, excited or enthusiastic just by listening to their voice. We can also often guess someone’s age based on their speaking patterns and pitch. So, learning to control how we sound — whether speaking or singing — can have a powerful impact on confidence and self-esteem. I never take that responsibility lightly. In fact, I think anyone who comes to a voice lesson demonstrates a great deal of courage.

Technically speaking, one of the most common challenges I see is tension in the throat. Many singers try to create what they think is a “good sound” by pushing their voices or singing loudly. We see a lot of this type of singing on competition shows like “The Voice” and “American Idol.” But loud singing is not the same as healthy singing — it’s just louder. While today’s musical culture celebrates powerful belting (which I enjoy as well), adolescents especially can assume that a big sound automatically means good singing. In reality, healthy singing is about freedom and balance in the voice.

Breathing and breath support are really fundamental, too. Efficient singing comes from using the larger core or abdominal muscles to control airflow. These muscles are stronger and more reliable than the smaller muscles in the neck and shoulders. When singers rely too heavily on those smaller muscles — called clavicular breathing — they tire out more quickly, and the body begins to recruit throat muscles that are not meant for breathing or sound production. That tension can interfere with creating a singer’s best sound.

Helping students learn to release tension, breathe efficiently and trust their voices is the way I start every voice lesson. It’s absolutely vital.

Q: How do you tailor your lessons for students with different goals, whether they are preparing for performances, auditions or simply learning for enjoyment?

A: My lessons are always tailored to meet each individual student and their personal goals. When someone first begins studying with me, I ask what they hope to gain from voice lessons, and I work every lesson to try to help them achieve what they’re looking for. At the start of each new semester, returning students revisit their goals — whether they are preparing for auditions, working toward a performance or just hoping to improve their voices over time.

I emphasize that I am a private teacher, and my role is to figure out how to help each student’s voice grow, mature and improve in a way that works for them. Every singer arrives with a unique physical and emotional makeup, as well as their own learning style. Because of that, no two lessons are exactly the same. That's the fun part for me.

Regardless of a student’s goals, every lesson includes a focus on good technique and healthy vocal production. From there, I try to offer specific insights and tools that help each student continue to develop.

I also make sure my students have access to additional resources when they need them. I collaborate with dance instructors, acting coaches, professional pianists and other specialists so that if a student needs something beyond what I provide in the studio, I connect them with the right support. My goal is to make sure every student has the tools they need to succeed, whatever their musical path may be.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of teaching students to sing?

A: One of the most rewarding parts of teaching voice is watching students grow over time. Many arrive feeling nervous or unsure about their voices, and it's incredibly meaningful to see their confidence build as they develop new skills. With younger students, it’s exciting to watch them discover what their voices can do and celebrate milestones like earning a solo, landing a role in a musical or being selected for competitive choirs. I also work closely with students preparing for college auditions and pursuing careers in singing and acting, guiding them through the demanding audition and application process. I'm always proud when their hard work pays off — whether that means winning solo competitions, performing confidently on stage or achieving a personal breakthrough in their singing.

Adult students experience a different kind of growth — often rediscovering a love of singing they set aside years ago or developing a stronger, more confident speaking voice for presentations and leadership roles. I often say that I am the luckiest person in the world. Singing and teaching singing gives me absolute joy. In fact, aside from my own children, teaching music is one of the greatest joys of my life. There is something truly magical about helping a student discover the power and beauty of their own voice and seeing their confidence grow as they achieve goals they once thought were out of reach. Whether it’s a child landing a solo, a teenager preparing for a college audition or an adult finding their voice for the first time in years, every breakthrough brings me genuine happiness. I get to celebrate their accomplishments, share in their excitement and witness firsthand the transformative effect that music can have on a person’s life. Teaching singing is not just a career for me — it’s a privilege and a source of joy and inspiration.