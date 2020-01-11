MBE spreads Christmas cheer in Mountain Brook Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. Mountain Brook Elementary School music teacher Tyler Pilz and fifth-grade students caroled in Mountian Brook Village in December.

On Dec. 17, Mountain Brook Elementary’s fifth-grade class brought a little old-fashioned holiday magic to Mountain Brook Village through the joy of song. Led by MBE music teacher Tyler Pilz, MBE’s 80 fifth-grade students caroled on foot around the Village. Pilz was assisted by the fifth-grade teachers, MBE’s school resource officer Tommy Tanner and several parents.

The students split into two groups, with one team of students stopping by Iberia Bank and Publix Greenwise Market, while the other visited Leaf and Petal and the Grand Bohemian Hotel. Both Iberia Bank and the Grand Bohemian provided hot chocolate to the participants, reciprocating the holiday giving. All the MBE singers reunited at the Bromberg’s Christmas tree for a grand finale.

Fifth-grader Kathryn Rives said her favorite part was when everyone “sang together in front of the Bromberg’s Christmas tree and lots of people in cars slowed down or rolled down their windows to listen.”

Community engagement and partnership are a priority for MBE and, with its prime location adjacent to Mountain Brook Village, holiday caroling was a small way to give back to the businesses that support the school. And the students had a merry time, too.

MBE student Frank Druhan said that “even though it was raining it was still fun.” The carolers donned tacky Christmas sweaters; sang holiday classics such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman;” and accompanied their singing by playing ukuleles.

Student Lee Lee Faust “loved being able to spread Christmas cheer around the village.” And as Pilz said, “It was truly a magical,festive way to kick off the holiday season.”

Submitted by Carla Ward.