MBHS athletes receive Irons award

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Irons. Anna Balzli and Hunter Harwell were the 2019 recipients of the Col. George V. Irons Distance Trophy, given by William Irons (center).

William Irons presented the annual Col. George V. Irons Distance Trophy to two Mountain Brook High School track athletes in May at the Country Club of Birmingham.

The trophy’s namesake set records as captain of the University of Alabama distance track team in the 1920s. Irons served in World War II and was later inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1978.

The award is given to athletes who excel in scholarship, leadership and service. This year’s recipients were Anna Balzli and Hunter Harwell.

