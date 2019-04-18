MBHS juniors to host Race for Clean Water

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alex Pitts and Cate Jones. Alex Pitts and Cate Jones, both Mountain Brook High School juniors on the track team, will be hosting the Race for Clean Water on May 11 at Crestline Fields.

Alex Pitts and Cate Jones have been running for Mountain Brook track for five years, and after reading the book “Thirst,” by Charity:Water founder Scott Harrison, they wanted to use their sport and their experience for more.

Charity:Water is a nonprofit that uses the “100 percent model,” Pitts and Jones said in a release, meaning that every dollar donated goes directly to helping bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

To help Charity:Water, the duo decided to put together a running event that would raise money and provide additional funds for the nonprofit. Just $2,000 helps save 66 lives by providing clean water, their release said.

“I have always loved running. Through many years of racing, I think I have a pretty good idea of how to create one of my own,” Pitts said in the release. “After discovering Charity:Water, I knew that running was the perfect way to raise money.”

Their request to hold the race was approved by City Council, and will take place on May 11 at 8 a.m. at the Crestline Field. Runners will take part in a 5k course.

“This is really the ideal date,” Jones said via the release. “[It is] before the summer and a few other events happening that day.”

While still finalizing details, Pitts and Jones hope to have medals for top age-group finishers, food options and T-shirts for participants. The race costs $30 to sign up, and can be found on runsignup.com. For more information, contact raceforcleanwater1@gmail.com.