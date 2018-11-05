MBHS seniors named Wendy’s High School Heisman winners

× 1 of 2 Expand Submitted by Nikki Harkins Reynolds Lambert. × 2 of 2 Expand Submitted by Nikki Harkins Hannah Straughn. Prev Next

Wendy's High School Heisman honors the nation's most esteemed high school seniors who share Wendy's values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field. Reynolds and Hannah were chosen from an applicant pool of nearly 42,000 high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2019.

The Wendy's High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy's and the Heisman Trophy Trust, hosts and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Submitted by Nikki Harkins