MBHS seniors presented at Midnight Ball

The 2019 Midnight Ball was held Jan. 26 at The Club in Birmingham. Those presented were senior girls from Mountain Brook. The evening began with the presentation of the girls with their escorts. Following the presentation, the honorees, their dates and guests danced to the music of the band Entice and DJ Zeus under the twinkling lights and shimmery moon decorations adorning the ball room.Midnight Ball Chairmen were Robin Reed, Mary Elaine Jolly, Jeamer Nichols and Cathy Turner. A hard working committee consisting of secretary Kate Hamilton and treasurer Terri Odum helped make the night a memorable one. Leigh Ann Haas secured the band, Cary Wahlheim and Susanna Davis oversaw the boutonnieres, and chaperones were organized by Heather Kelly, Lisa Alexander and Katie Crafton. Capriccia Carney, Cheryl Crane, and Katherine DeBuys were in charge of decorations, and dinner was organized by Valerie Lightfoot, Betsy French and Allison Collier. Lois Bradford and Ivey Brown served as escort chairmen, presentation was led by Elizabeth Edwards and Trent Hull, and the invitations/programs were under the charge of Crawford Bumgarner and Kathleen Doss. Catherine Romero and Melinda Curtis served as chairmen of photography/publicity. T-shirts were organized by Gina Winn, while transportation was directed by Meg Kerr and Marcie Rodrigues.Those presented at the 2019 Midnight Ball were: Helen Caroline Abele; Sarah Francis Adair; Anna Rose Alexander; Emory Anna Alexander; Anna Brooks Allen; Margaret Elise Allen; Julia Lorelle Baddley; Amelia Katherine Baker; Anna Julia Balzli; Lindsey Elaine Best; Diana Grace Bird; Emma Elizabeth Blakely; Mallie McCaa Bradford; Marilyn Claire Brian; Abney Carter Brown; Anna Catherine Brown; Emilie Anne Brown; Holly Mackenzie Brown; Katherine Crockett Brown; Margaret Whitton Bumgarner; Anna Elizabeth Byrne; Lucy Catharine Byrne; Virginia Pierce Calvin; Eliza Catherine Cannon; Virginia Frances Carney; Caroline Grace Chamoun; Hollister Caroline Chapman; Ella Caroline Cobbs; Lexie Lyle Colgate; Evelyn Adelia Collier; Virginia Claire Collier; Sarah Katherine Crafton; Anna Brooks Crane; Emma Caroline Culhane; Marian Todd Curington; Camile McAlister Curtis; Ivy Elizabeth Harper Davidson; Annabel Mountain Davis; Mary Mozelle Davis; Isabelle Virginia DeBuys; Caroline Elizabeth Decker; Hannah Grace Doss; Elise Madison Druhot; Ellen Elizabeth Dulin; Eleanor Elizabeth Edwards; Helen Brice England; Jayna Alexis Esquivel; Rachel Emily Estreicher; Clara Parker Evans; Mary Grace Flynn; Camille Wyatt Ford; Emily Morrissette Franklin; Mary Margaret Freeland; Virginia Orcutt French; Laura Lacy Gardner; Rae-Evelyn McLean Gibbs; Laura Catherine Goodson; Virginia Alexis Grammas; Emily Beatrice Grant; Catherine Anne Haas; Katherine Jean Habeeb; Elizabeth Halsey Hamilton; Elizabeth Anne Harris; Emily Claire Henderson and Elizabeth Ellis Henley.Also presented were Ryann Elizabeth Holley; Jessica Renfro Holt; Elizabeth Bentley Hornak; Laura Kathryn Howell; Anna Beverley Hoyt; Grace Shepard Hull; Ruth Elaine Jolly; Katherine Elizabeth Kehl; Greer Preston Kelly; Eleanor Lillian Kerr; Claire Elise Kimberlin; Elizabeth Madison Kirby; Lucille Grace Kline; Louise Saucier Knight; Sophia Jane Knott; Lauren Elizabeth Lemak; Valerie Bennett Lightfoot; Anna Elizabeth Littleton; Ella Elizabeth Lukens; Anna George Lyberopoulos; Annalie Barnes Malone; Marcella Isabella; Martinez; Elizabeth Grace McConnell; Katelyn Anna McInerney; Mary Cameron McLean; Martha Hope Methvin; Margaret Alexander Midkiff; Laura Caroline Miles; Adele Virginia Moss; Kathryn Ann Mussell; Cummings Hornsby Nelson; Ella Claire Nichols; Hannah Brooke Niemann; Kathleen Morgan Odum; Lena Catharine Pelham; Lillian Evelyn Perkins; Elizabeth Josephine Perri; Anna Lisa Carlisle Pflaum; Margaret Morton Polk; Ella Elizabeth Pyron; Mary Douglas Ray; Margaret Stuart Reed; Lucy Parsons Reich; Alexandra Catherine Ritchie; Caroline McClendon Ritchie; Olivia Marie Rodrigues; Alexa Wray Rollow were also presented.Senior girls also presented were Elizabeth Jane Romero; Anna Belle Rooney; Bess Caroline Rosenthal; Hadley Elisabeth Rosenthal; Julia Elizabeth Rouleau; Mary Delashaw Sanders; Catherine Ferris Schwefler; Kyndall Louise Scott; Molly Warren Simpson; Anna Catherine Sims; Claire Rushton Smith; Madison Lily Stern; Kimsey Jamison Stewart; Hannah Elisabeth Straughn; Holland Adair Tapp; Sarah Jenkins Taylor; Elizabeth Cecile Tew; Delaney Paige Thomas; Mary Frances Torbert; Mary Douglas Turner; Melanie Grace Turner; Maddie Sophie Usdan; Mary Elizabeth Vaughn; Virginia Tynes Wahlheim; Martha Lucille Walthall; Julia Britt Ware; Martha Louise Waters; Ela Rose Weintraub; Salley Rose Wilkerson; Virginia Marguerite Williams; Lucy Katherine Windle; Charlotte Allen Winn; Ann Stanford Wolter; Lucy Lane Woodke and Adrianne Augusta Yearout.

