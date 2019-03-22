MBS Student Showcase back April 22 for 4th year

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. The 2018 Student Showcase brought hundreds of students, teachers and parents out to share what they’ve been learning. On April 22, dozens of booths will be set up from 5 to 7 p.m. in Crestline.

On the evening of April 22, a portion of Crestline will be filled with community members, families, friends and students for the fourth annual Student Showcase.

Director of Student Services Amanda Hood said the event is “designed to be an open door to our classrooms” and “an opportunity for the students of Mountain Brook to share their learning with the entire Mountain Brook community.”

She said the success of the schools and the community are “closely tied together,” and this event serves as an example of the partnership between the schools and the city, and a way for students to highlight what they are learning in their classrooms.

Hood said there will be around 70 tents featuring students kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as local merchants and businesses. Guests can walk around and talk to students and their teachers and learn more about what they are studying.

“You will find students talking about science experiments, writing, working math problems, performing, creating art, working with robots, tracing their family lineage and highlighting languages spoken in their school,” Hood said. “There is no shortage of opportunities to be amazed at what our students are learning every day.”

The Student Showcase will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Hoyt Lane and Oak Street.