Metro Roundup: Chelsea welcomes Eli back home

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Eli Hairston homecoming A welcome home party was held for Eli Hairston at Chelsea Middle School on Feb. 6 after his 12-week stay in Children’s Hospital after a golf cart accident on Nov. 16.

Eli Hairston was welcomed back to his hometown with open arms. A homecoming party was held on Feb. 6 at the Chelsea Middle School gym for the eighth-grader, following his release from Children’s Hospital of Alabama earlier in the day.

Eli had spent the last 12 weeks at the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury as the result of a golf cart accident on Nov. 16. After several surgeries followed by weeks of therapy, it was finally time to come home, and Eli was greeted by a crowd anxiously awaiting his arrival.

As his van pulled up outside the school, the crowd began to clap and cheer. As his dad, Jay, pushed him in a wheelchair, Eli waved to the crowd.

Inside the gym, the bleachers were full and Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked everyone for coming before the Chelsea Middle School cheerleaders led a “Strong Like Eli” cheer, to which Eli gave a thumbs up.

Bronson Moore, campus pastor at Church of the Highlands Greystone campus led a prayer, thanking God for what he has done and in advance of what he will do.

Eli’s friend, Gabby Finney, read a statement that began with how much he had been missed, to which Eli responded, “I missed you too.”

Mayor Picklesimer spoke about Nov. 16 being a day of tragedy, but also the day a miracle began to flow throughout Chelsea and beyond.

“The demonstration of faith and trust has inspired beyond measure,” Picklesimer said. “Eli, your courage has moved us all to be better and know each of us can achieve anything. The world may not know where Chelsea, Alabama is, but they know who Eli is.”

He also mentioned the number of people and lives that Eli has touched, including the over 14,000 followers on the Facebook page “Praying for Eli.”

Jay Hairston thanked everyone for their support and said the Chelsea community is a special place.

Eli spoke briefly saying “Thank you for praying for me and thank you for coming. I’m very happy to be home,” before cutting the first piece of his cake.