Miles for Smiles 5K, fun run to benefit dental care organization

Photo courtesy of Hamilton Behlen The Miles for Smiles Run through Mountain Brook supports local emergency dental care.

UAB dental students are sponsoring the Miles for Smiles 5K and 1-mile Fun Run again Sept. 8 to benefit Cahaba Valley Health Care, an organization that provides dental care for people in financial need in Jefferson County.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $25 if you register before Aug. 31. The one-mile Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. and is $15 for the kids’ run (under 10) and $20 for adult runners before Aug. 31. One kid’s ticket is valid for up to three children per family.

The race, which goes through Mountain Brook neighborhoods, starts and ends at Otey’s Tavern in Crestline Village. Race registration includes the after party, which features an open bar.

Non-race participants can also buy after-party tickets for $10 if they register before Aug. 31.

The price for all race and party tickets goes up $5 starting Sept. 1.

“It’s a great cause, helping people out with emergency dental care so that they can get desperate needs met at no cost,” said Hamilton Behlen, event chair and a member of the UAB chapter of Alabama American Student Dental Association (ASDA).

The dental school sends volunteers and faculty members to staff the clinic, Behlen said.

The Miles for Smiles event also includes some local business displays and raffle prizes.

“Everyone is invited to come on out,” Behlen said. “It’s a good cause, and it’s always good to get out and run.”

To register for the race or to buy an after-party ticket, visit runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/alabamaasdamilesforsmiles2018.