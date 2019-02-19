Mountain Brook Blazers go undefeated, win OTM championship

× Expand Submitted by Paul Lilly via James Crowe. Top, left to right: Mae Mae Beatty, Laura Woodry, Langston Lilly, Ruthie Armstrong, Lola Salter, Libby Geisler, Francie Morris. Bottom, left to right: Tempie Stokes, Virginia Poe, AC Brown, Ella Kate Wright, Grayson Crowe.

The sixth-grade Mountain Brook Blazers completed a 16-0 season with a 33-31 double overtime victory over the Vestavia Blue in the sixth-grade girls Over the Mountain Championship.

The team won the Jingle Bell Jam tournament along with the regular season and tournament championship.

Players include Mae Mae Beatty, Laura Woodry, Langston Lilly, Ruthie Armstrong, Lola Salter, Libby Geisler, Francie Morris, Tempie Stokes, Virginia Poe, AC Brown, Ella Kate Wright and Grayson Crowe.

The team is coached by Paul Lilly.

