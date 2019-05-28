Mountain Brook businesswoman among Tory Burch fellows

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Tory Burch Foundation.

On May 21, the Tory Burch Foundation announced the 50 early-stage women entrepreneurs selected for the fourth annual Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program.

This is the largest cohort the foundation has accepted in a single year, with women from across the country. Among them is Mountain Brook resident Jennifer Hunt of Dixie Design Collective.

The entrepreneurs participate in a yearlong fellowship, receiving access to the Foundation’s online peer-to-peer network and a $5,000 grant for business education.

In June, the fellows spent four days at the Tory Burch offices for workshops and mentoring with business leaders from Google, Spotify, Whole Foods and more. A select group of entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business to industry influencers and investors.

Since launching the Fellows Program in 2015, the Tory Burch Foundation has provided over half a million dollars in grants to early-stage women entrepreneurs.

Submitted by the Tory Burch Foundation.