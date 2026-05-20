Mountain Brook Chamber adds marketing coordinator

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently announced the addition of Alisha Crossley as its new marketing and community relations coordinator.

Crossley, a longtime Mountain Brook resident and business owner, brings more than 15 years of experience working with small businesses and organizations in the community.

Her professional background includes work in literary arts, photography, communications, design and multi-channel messaging, with a focus on helping businesses communicate their identity and connect with customers and audiences.

Chamber leaders said Crossley’s experience and familiarity with the local business community will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to promote member businesses and strengthen community engagement.

Outside of work, Crossley enjoys golf, antiquing and spending time at the lake.