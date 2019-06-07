Mountain Brook couple donates UCC outdoor space

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Way of Central Alabama. The ribbon cutting for the United Community Center’s new backyard landscaping and pavilion on May 31.

The United Community Center, a United Way of Central Alabama partner agency, now has a new backyard featuring fresh landscaping, a pavilion and seating for seniors and children to enjoy. The outdoor space will be used to host meals, conversation and provide instruction for clients.

This project was made possible by a generous donation from the James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson Foundation. Fifteen years ago, Johnson served on a United Way Visiting Allocations Team, where she reviewed United Community Centers and was impressed with its community services. She wanted to do more to help the organization and learned the center wanted a pavilion built. McGhee Johnson then sent pictures over of the space and work began.

Volunteers from Engineers of the South, United Way of Central Alabama Tocqueville Society, Women United, Youth Philanthropists Society, Bhate and The Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees — Chapter 36 spent multiple days building the pavilion and landscaping.

The ribbon cutting took place on May 31. Among the guests were Sallie and Jim Johnson, employees of Bhate and Engineers of the South, and clients of the Riley Center. Theresa Johnson, UWCA President and CEO Drew Langloh and District 7 City Counselor Wardine Alexander all spoke on the impact the new space will have on the community.

The United Community Center coordinates with other local agencies to provide programs to help families and individuals in the areas of ACT Prep, quilting classes, computer classes and a food pantry.

Submitted by United Way of Central Alabama.