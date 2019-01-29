Mountain Brook named Tree City USA

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Mountain Brook has again been named a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Mountain Brook was named a 2018 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

Mountain Brook achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Submitted by Sam Gaston