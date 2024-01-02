Mountain Brook native serves with next generation of naval aviators

× Expand Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins, courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach. First Lt. Duncan Morris

First Lt. Duncan Morris, a native of Mountain Brook, is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps assigned to U.S. Navy Training Squadron SEVEN (VT-7), where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

Morris, a 2017 graduate of Mountain Brook High School and 2021 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, joined the Marine Corps two years ago.

“I joined the Corps because I felt very blessed and felt that I wanted to give back and be a part of something bigger than myself,” Morris said.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Marines are similar to those Morris learned in Mountain Brook. He likened the Corps to the tight-knit Spartans football team.

“I learned a strong work ethic from my parents,” he said. “I also learned the value of being able to push through adversity from playing for my high school football team, the Mountain Brook Spartans.”

Today, Morris serves as a student pilot with VT-7, a strike jet training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi.

“What I enjoy most about being a part of the aviation community is doing things that I've never done before on a consistent basis,” he said. “This job is incredibly action-packed and definitely pushes you a lot. In general, flying is incredibly engaging and awesome. When I was younger, I never imagined flying. I am truly blessed to be here.”

The aviation squadron’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly and instill leadership and officer values. Students must complete many phases of flight training in order to graduate, including aviation preflight indoctrination, primary flight training and advanced flight training. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet or the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.

“Serving in the Corps means I get to have one of the most rewarding jobs,” he said. “It means a lot to me to help other people, and this is a phenomenal way to do it.”

Morris said he is grateful to others for helping make a Marine Corps career possible.

“I’d like to thank my teacher, Carol Methvin, who was the first person to have me look into the Navy and the academy,” Morris said. “My uncle, John Kolen, who served in the Army as an infantryman and did two tours in Iraq, was a great example of what military service means to me. I am very grateful to God for the opportunity He has afforded thus far, and I look forward to seeing where He will take me next.”

– Submitted by Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach.