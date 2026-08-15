Mountain Brook's Eleanor Thomas realizes a dream at Carnegie Hall

× Expand Photos courtesy of Ashley Thomas. Eleanor Thomas performs at Carnegie Hall.

At just 10 years old, Eleanor Thomas has already accomplished what countless musicians spend a lifetime hoping to achieve.

The rising fifth grader at Mountain Brook Elementary School recently performed on one of the world’s most celebrated stages — Carnegie Hall in New York City — after earning first place in the Upper Elementary Division of the Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition.

For Eleanor, the opportunity represented much more than a prestigious performance. It marked the realization of a dream she had been working toward for years.

“Playing at Carnegie Hall has been my goal for almost two years,” Eleanor said. “Playing at Carnegie Hall was a dream come true. I’m only 10 years old, and I hope this is the first of many appearances there.”

Her journey to Carnegie Hall began long before she stepped onto its famed stage on June 10. Eleanor has studied piano for five years under Joyce Terry of Music Excursions and has also spent six years studying violin with Layla Humphries. In addition to music, she enjoys gymnastics, cheerleading and reading, but music remains at the center of her life.

The Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition attracts talented pianists from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, with competitors ranging from elementary school students to college piano majors. Winning first place in her division required months of disciplined preparation.

“My first reaction upon hearing that I won first place was a feeling of excitement,” Eleanor said. “I had worked on my three piano pieces for months and months. You never know how the judges will react to your performance. It felt like all of my months of hard work had paid off.”

Expand Eleanor Thomas with her piano teacher, Joyce Terry, at Carnegie Hall.

That hard work was guided by Terry, whom Eleanor credits for challenging her while helping her grow as a musician.

“We begin working on competition pieces sometimes nine months in advance,” Eleanor said. “At first, they seem too difficult, but we keep working on the pieces each week during my lesson, and eventually it all comes together.”

Equally valuable, she said, are Terry’s monthly recital classes, which give students frequent opportunities to perform in front of audiences.

“I have had so many opportunities to stand on a stage and perform in front of a lot of people,” Eleanor said. “I don’t have the nerves that some people experience.”

That confidence was evident when she walked onto the Carnegie Hall stage.

“When I walked on stage, I wasn’t nervous,” she said. “I was just so happy to be there. The feeling was indescribable. I’ve performed in a lot of performances and recitals, but I’ll remember my performance at Carnegie Hall forever.”

For her Carnegie Hall recital, Eleanor performed “Goldfish” by William Gillock and “Le Petit Nègre” by Claude Debussy, two pieces that showcase both musical expression and technical precision.

“‘Goldfish’ is an impressionistic piece, and it is fun to play,” she said. “‘Le Petit Nègre’ is upbeat, and I like to play it fast. Playing fast is my favorite.”

While piano has brought Eleanor national recognition, she is equally passionate about the violin. She is a member of the Central Alabama Youth Orchestra and believes studying multiple instruments has made her a stronger musician overall.

“I think the more music you play, the better you will be at all instruments,” she said. “Playing violin helps with my musicality and how I approach my piano pieces. Playing the piano has made me a better violinist by improving my sight-reading skills.”

Her love of music began with family. Inspired by her older sister, who also played piano, Eleanor was encouraged by her parents to begin lessons at a young age. Today, she credits music with helping her develop confidence, discipline and poise.

“I’ve learned how to perform in front of hundreds of people — how to put in the hard work every day to get better — and I’ve gained so much confidence through playing the piano,” she said.

Despite balancing school, music lessons and extracurricular activities, Eleanor has developed a daily practice routine. Her parents have always emphasized that academics come first while encouraging her musical pursuits.

“When it comes to practicing music, you cannot become good at anything without putting in the work,” she said. “It has become my routine to practice both instruments every day.”

As she stood on one of the world’s most famous stages, Eleanor knew she wasn’t representing only herself.

“I hope I made my family, teachers and friends proud of me,” she said. “I am very fortunate to have so many people who encourage and believe in me.”

Among those in attendance were her parents, siblings and grandmother, as well as Terry and Humphries, who both traveled to New York to witness the milestone. Eleanor also credits Keith McLeod, music minister at Brookwood Baptist Church, for encouraging her to perform during church services over the years.

Although Carnegie Hall represents an extraordinary achievement, Eleanor sees it as another step in a lifelong musical journey. Her advice to other young musicians reflects the perspective of someone who understands that success comes from passion as much as talent.

“It is important to remember why you love music,” she said. “I don’t play music to win competitions. I play music because I love it, and it has become part of me.”

She added, “If you have a love of music and you work hard, you can do anything. It also helps to have a teacher who believes in you and a family that supports you.”