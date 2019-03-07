Mountain Brook senior honored for volunteer service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nikki Harkins. Jack Steinmetz.

Jack Steinmetz, a Mountain Brook High School senior, has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and with a President’s volunteer Service Award. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.

Jack has been the chairman and organizer for Jam4Sam, benefitting childhood cancer, and developed their fundraising manual. He also has served in leadership positions for Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity and Cook Out for Cancer. Other areas of service include Anytown, Alabama, religious mission trips, serving food at homeless shelters, teaching golf skills to students with autism spectrum disorder at Mitchell’s Place and Stop Hunger Now.

Submitted by Nikki Harkins.